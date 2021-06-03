Voi launches City Guides to celebrate Clean Air Day with discounted rides and insider tips on getting around

Published: 16th June 2021 16:01

The UK's leading e-scooter operator Voi is encouraging riders to celebrate Clean Air Day (17 June) with its bespoke city guides

Each guide provides a scooter-friendly route to explore the city from suggestions of places for breakfast, sights to see and the best spots to visit

Voi is also offering a £3 discount on rides for new users for one week, starting from the 16th June, to encourage people to travel around their local area in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way

More than 3.5 million rides have been taken on Voi e-scooters in the UK, replacing over 1M car trips, and saving over 1016 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions

Voi is committed to combating the climate crisis by encouraging people to choose scooters over private car journeys leading to better air quality in cities across the UK and Europe

View the Portsmouth guides HERE

Voi, the UK's leading e-scooter operator, is launching city guides for eight UK cities as well as discounts for new riders to encourage people to get out and explore their local area as part of Clean Air Day (17 June).

As Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease in the UK and people start to move around again, Voi wants to inspire riders to explore their towns and cities and opt for a sustainable and carbon-free mode of transport.

Explore the city with Voi

Voi is launching its bespoke city guides to coincide with Clean Air Day, the annual event founded by Global Action Plan to build awareness of how air pollution affects our health. Birmingham, Bristol, Bath, Cambridge, Liverpool, Northampton, Southampton and Portsmouth each have their own guide, which provides scooter-friendly routes to help riders travel around their local area. From taking in the jaw-droppingly beautiful Pulteney Bridge in Bath, checking out Banksy street art in Bristol to visiting Southsea Castle in Portsmouth, locals and visitors alike will be able to get the most out of their city trip. The city guides are available to view on voicooters.com.

The city guides have been created as part of Voi's commitment to enable the 15 Minute City movement. The concept, devised by Sorbonne professor Carlos Moreno, aims to create cities where everything a resident needs can be reached within a 15-minute walk, scooter or bike ride, from education to healthcare, retail and green space. By making cities more accessible through micro-mobility, we can reduce private car use for short trips and carbon dioxide emissions (CO2e), making cities healthier, happier places to live.

To encourage riders to get out and about on Clean Air Day, Voi is offering a £3 discount to new riders from the 16th to the 23rd of June. To redeem the discount, new Voi riders simply need to download the Voi app, find a scooter and then add the code ‘CleanAir'.

Transforming cities for the better

Air pollution is an increasing problem in cities across the world. It is regarded as Europe's biggest environmental health risk, causing an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2018, and an estimated 36,000 deaths in the UK a year.

Voi was founded to provide sustainable, safe and reliable micro mobility solutions for everyone.

In the nine months since Voi launched its first scooter trials in the UK, more than 3.5 million rides have been taken on Voi e-scooters, replacing over 1M car trips, and reducing over 1016 tonnes of CO2e. Since January 2020, Voi has run a carbon-neutral service in all its cities as part of its Climate Action Plan and has increased the life-span of its latest e-scooter model, the Voiager 4, to five years, compared to e-scooters from other operators which have expected lifespans of between two and three years.

Voi's Climate Action plan was recently validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), the gold standard third-party validator for climate targets. The SBTi endorsed Voi's climate targets, saying they are consistent with the reduction required to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees in line with the Paris Agreement. Voi has also recently become an official participant in the UN's Race to Zero as well as a member of the We Mean Business Coalition.

Jack Samler, General Manager at Voi UK and Ireland, said: "Voi riders across the UK have been telling us how much they enjoy using the scooters to explore their local areas so we've put together these brilliant city guides to offer suggested routes and places to visit on a Voi journey. As the UK looks to further ease restrictions, our cities are expected to become busier so we want to ensure that everyone can access this safe, sustainable and socially distanced form of transport. In the rush back to normality, it's vital that we don't lose the environmental gains of the past year and continue to prioritise green transport options."

Portsmouth: Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "I'm really pleased that people renting an e-scooter this Clean Air Day will be able to discover Portsmouth's many attractions with Voi's new city guide. The rental e-scooters make a valuable and sustainable contribution towards our commitment to cleaner air.

"Clean Air Day is a great opportunity to give your car a day off so why not try an e-scooter instead? Simply download the app, take part in the traffic school, load up the guide and start exploring all that our wonderful city has to offer."

