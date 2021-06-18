Two men charged following a series of linked incidents in Portsmouth

Published: 18th June 2021 13:45

Following an earlier appeal, officers investigating a series of linked incidents in Portsmouth have charged two men.

The charges relate to a robbery that took place on Wednesday 26 May at the Mountbatten Centre car park between 8.45 and 9pm. The charges also relate to an incident at the Co-Op store on Twyford Avenue and two connected assaults that took place in the Stamshaw Road area shortly afterwards, one of which resulted in serious injury.

Cameron David Birch, 19, of Holt Lane, Hook, has been charged with four counts of robbery, possession of a knife/blade in a public place, affray and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Steven Spiers, 18, of Schubert Road, Basingstoke, has been charged with four counts of robbery, possession of a knife/blade in a public place and affray.

Both have been remanded to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on 8th July.

A 16-year-old boy from Bishopstoke was arrested on suspicion of robbery, Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been released on police bail while police enquiries continue.

