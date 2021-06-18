Man arrested following robberies in Hilsea and Porchester

Published: 18th June 2021 13:49

Police officers investigating a series of robberies in the Hilsea and Porchester area have today (17 June) arrested a man.



It comes after two men entered a BP garage on West Street in Porchester at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 8 June and threatened staff members. The two men fled the scene with a quantity of cash and tobacco.

While in another incident, a man entered a Co-Op store on Northern Parade in Hilsea at 2.10pm on Monday 14 June. A quantity of cash, along with a till, were stolen after staff members had been threatened.



A 33-year-old from Hilsea was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery.

He remains in custody at this time.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.