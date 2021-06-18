https://analytics.google.
Man arrested following robberies in Hilsea and Porchester

Published: 18th June 2021 13:49
Police officers investigating a series of robberies in the Hilsea and Porchester area have today (17 June) arrested a man.


It comes after two men entered a BP garage on West Street in Porchester at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 8 June and threatened staff members. The two men fled the scene with a quantity of cash and tobacco.

While in another incident, a man entered a Co-Op store on Northern Parade in Hilsea at 2.10pm on Monday 14 June. A quantity of cash, along with a till, were stolen after staff members had been threatened.

A 33-year-old from Hilsea was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery.

He remains in custody at this time.

