Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on the M3

Published: 18th June 2021 14:02

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died following a single-vehicle collision on the M3 yesterday (June 17).

Officers were called at 8.21pm to a report of a single-vehicle collision on M3 Southbound Junction 5, resulting in a vehicle leaving the carriageway.

Sadly, the driver, a man in his 30s from Basingstoke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist them.

If you witnessed the incident, have any dash cam footage, or would like to talk to us about this incident, please contact the Police on 101 quoting reference 44210238553.

Officers would like to thank motorists on the M3 yesterday for their patience whilst officers worked hard to investigate the incident.

