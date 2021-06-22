We’ll have to do it again then, won’t we! Pompey’s Panto stars are back for 2021 at the Kings Theatre and there’s more exciting news to come

Published: 22nd June 2021 13:14

Following a treacherous journey for Dick Whittington with his quest cut short at Christmas and summer party put on ice, the Kings Theatre is delighted to announce the return of Pompey's panto cast and creatives for its GIGANTIC Christmas production of Jack and the Beanstalk!



Returning alongside resident Dame, Jack Edwards as Dame Trott and providing the very best talent Portsmouth has to offer is X Factor finalist and Same Difference star, Sean Smith playing Jack Trott with comedy favourite and Las Vegas award winner James Percy as Silly Billy plus West End regular and the biggest baddie in town, Julia Worsley playing the evil Von Badapple. They are joined by superstar singer Marlene Little Hill as the Fairy and funnyman Peter McCrohon as King Eric.

There is also exciting news to follow, with the female lead role soon to be revealed.

Sean Smith. who will be playing Jack Trott said:

"We had such a close and talented team last year! We were united, flexible and defiant to bring some Christmas cheer against all the odds. It was heartbreaking when we were shut down early because we knew we had a special show. I'm delighted that the same group has been given the chance to go again and this time we'll go all the way!"

Jack Edwards, Kings Theatre Creative Director and pantomime Dame added:

"Last year's pantomime really was a show like no other and as a cast we were really sad to have to close early and then put a halt to plans of a summer production. Which is why it felt so right to get the group back together to perform this Christmas and put on a show for everyone to enjoy after another challenging year.

"With my Artistic Director hat on now I can also say that our cast is not quite complete yet and we are incredibly excited to welcome a new member to the family, although my lips are sealed!"

Jack and the Beanstalk, produced in-house by the Kings Theatre is on stage from Saturday 27th November 2021 until Sunday 2nd January 2022 with tickets starting at £18. Audiences can expect a huge sprinkling of fairy dust over an unmissable mix of madcap action, non-stop gags, brilliant songs and of course the 12 Days of Christmas.

Fee Fi Fo Fum, come to the Kings and join in the fun!

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are available now at: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

