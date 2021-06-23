Project Choice team to host second information session on internship programme for young adults with learning disabilities

Published: 23rd June 2021 15:27

Portsmouth Hospitals' Project Choice Portsmouth team are hosting a second virtual information session for the supported internship programme for young adults, aged 16-24, with learning disabilities, difficulties and/or Autism.

Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) and Project Choice, run by Health Education England, a cohort of 12 students will start their internships in September this year.

The internships will take place across a wide range of departments at Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA) including pathology, the discharge lounge, housekeeping, catering, portering, library services and medical records.

Tailored support will be provided to enable the students to successfully complete three placements lasting approximately ten to 12 weeks each and matched to their skills and interests. By taking part in the programme students will gain invaluable workplace experience, increased employability, life skills and independence.

In addition to their placements, students will also spend one day each week in the classroom learning about work skills and improving their maths and English. The students will graduate in July 2022 with an employability qualification accredited by (NCFE) and will receive continued career support post completion.

Nicole Cornelius, director of workforce and organisational development, said: "We are really delighted to be able to provide this opportunity for young people and I'm really looking forward to meeting and welcoming them when they arrive in September. These students will have the opportunity to help deliver outstanding care to our patients, whether they are assisting our clinical teams in the discharge lounge or supporting in the housekeeping, catering and maintenance departments at QA.

"By offering these placements through the Project Choice programme, I hope to see the students gain confidence in their skills and abilities, progress and develop professionally. As a Trust we will also benefit, and I'm excited to see how these young people will help raise awareness of what they can offer and contribute to life here at QA."

If you are interested in finding out more about the programme, QA will be holding a virtual Project Choice Portsmouth information session on Thursday 8 July at 5.30pm on Zoom.

For further information and a link to join the meeting click here

