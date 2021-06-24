Portsmouth's Park & Ride makes a welcome return

Published: 24th June 2021 08:20

Portsmouth's Park & Ride will re-open on Monday 19 July, providing a welcome return to a relaxing, convenient and sustainable way of travelling into the city.



A popular choice amongst regular commuters and visitors, Park & Ride is preparing to open its doors to familiar faces and new for its regular bus service into the city.

With a range of tariffs and ticket types to suit everyone's needs, from a one day ticket, multi-trip flexipass or smartcard for regular customers, Park & Ride represents excellent value for money and provides an inexpensive and convenient way to reach Portsmouth Naval Base, city centre, visitor attractions and shopping, restaurants and bars.

Customers alighting at the Hard Interchange can find onward routes by bus, ferry, FastCat and train to nearby destinations like the Isle of Wight and routes to other parts of the city.

Park & Ride is a quick and convenient way for individuals, friends and families to easily reach their destination and avoid the traffic congestion and parking challenges faced by driving into busy cities like Portsmouth. Customers who choose Park & Ride will also contribute towards the council's commitment to develop cleaner air and a healthier experience for people who live, work, visit and study here.

With the rental e-scooter trial underway customers can easily make use of this convenient and sustainable travel option by hopping on the Park & Ride bus, then renting an e-scooter at The Hard to easily reach their destination. Simply download the Voi app to register, take the traffic safety school and locate the rental e-scooter racks to get started.

Bus passengers can rest assured that Portsmouth City Council is working closely with bus operator, First Solent, to ensure that coronavirus safety measures are in place, from enhanced cleaning in waiting areas and on buses to making hand sanitisers readily accessible to passengers on board and while waiting in the terminal. Passengers will be required to wear a face covering whilst on the bus and in the terminal while current restrictions are in place, unless they are exempt.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "I'm delighted that we're able to re-open Park & Ride from 19th July. The service is perfect for commuters and visitors wanting to reach the city relaxed, refreshed and ready for the day ahead. It also plays a key role in our commitment towards developing cleaner air for Portsmouth.

"As life begins to return to normal, with people returning to workplaces and making the most of the city's shopping and leisure facilities, it's great to be able to celebrate the return of Park & Ride, providing a quick and easy way to get into the city. If you haven't used Park & Ride yet, visit our website to find out more and give it a try!"

Existing smartcard customers can contact the council to have their smartcard extended in preparation for the returning service. Customers who would like to claim a refund for unused smartcard journeys during the closure can do so by emailing parkandride@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

To find out more about Park & Ride, including timetables, maps and tariffs, visit parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.