Appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Portsmouth

Published: 24th June 2021 15:17

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Drayton, Portsmouth on 22 June.

Shortly before 8.45am, a 15-year-old girl was using a pelican crossing on Havant Road, between the junctions of Lodge Road and East Cosham Road, when she was involved in a collision with a car.

She suffered serious facial injuries as a result and following hospital treatment is now recovering at home.

The car is a ‘70' plated silver MG ZS car.

Did you see the collision? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?

If so, please call on 101, quoting reference number 44210244691.

