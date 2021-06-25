Portsmouth Water appoints standout Chief Customer Officer, Matthew Hamilton

Published: 25th June 2021 12:37

Portsmouth Water has appointed leading customer experience specialist, Matthew Hamilton, as Chief Customer Officer.



Matthew has an outstanding track record with more than 13 years' experience in the telecoms sector. He was previously Head of Customer Operations for Three UK.

As well as successfully delivering the customer experience strategy for Three UK's 5G launch, Matthew restructured the Three UK commercial agreement with a contact centre partner, which delivered £9 Million savings over the term of the 3-year contract.

He was assigned as the Business sponsor for a customer migration project to upgrade existing customer packages resulting in a £2.1 Million increase on annual revenue.

Matthew has an impressive reputation for developing long-term customer strategies. At Three UK he delivered the 3-year strategic plan for customer experience covering future technologies and digital trends in customer interaction preferences.

Matthew is joining Portsmouth Water at an exciting time and will be working closely with the Executive Team including Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer to drive forward key initiatives and enhance the company's already excellent reputation for customer service. He is eminently suited to meet future challenges for the water industry including the 2024 Price Review (PR24), the Digital Revolution and improving approaches to vulnerability.

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Portsmouth Water, said: "We are delighted to appoint Matthew Hamilton to the role of Chief Customer Officer. Matthew is a prominent figure in the customer experience sector and has an outstanding track record of building positive and effective customer relationships."

"With more than 13 years' experience and a remarkable reputation for delivering long-



term customer strategies, he is the ideal candidate to shape the future of customer services at Portsmouth Water."

Portsmouth Water is one of the UK's leading regulated water companies, delivering the highest levels of customer service and the lowest customer bills in the UK.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.