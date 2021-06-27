https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
City Fibre

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Hundreds of people caught not wearing a seatbelt by officers during successful month of action

Published: 27th June 2021 10:54

Hundreds of people have been caught not wearing a seatbelt by officers during a successful month of action.

From Monday, 24 May until Sunday, 13 June, the Joint Operations Unit (JOU) of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police supported the National Police Chiefs' Council seatbelt campaign.

This saw officers highlighting the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt - and from 31 May, carrying out dedicated operations targeting those who fail to wear a seatbelt despite the clear dangers.

Officers stopped 342 vehicles in Thames Valley, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight as part of the campaign.

Together with council partners, officers from the JOU's Road Safety Unit educated those who were not wearing or incorrectly wearing seatbelts as well as drivers with an unsuitable child seat.

Unfortunately, 214 people chose not to wear a seatbelt and were reported for that offence.

Some may have the option to carry out an online diversion course, Your Belt, Your Life.

Drivers with pets that were not properly secured were also given advice on keeping them safe for future journeys.
Sgt Scott Kerr, Road Safety Sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: "The recent seatbelt campaign in May and June showed that the vast majority of people are wearing their seatbelts. This is very positive, as we know that wearing a seatbelt correctly saves lives.

"It does not matter how far you are travelling, every journey needs all occupants to buckle up. Research has shown that many collisions occur at low speed and within only a few miles of home.

"You are twice as likely to lose your life in a collision if you are not wearing a seatbelt. If unrestrained, you will hit the windscreen, or the front seat in the case of a rear seat passenger, at a force of 30 to 60 times your own body weight.

"Please wear a seat belt every time you travel in a vehicle. It's just not worth the risk."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies