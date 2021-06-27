New recruitment brand set to inspire qualified social workers in Portsmouth

Published: 27th June 2021 12:11

Portsmouth City Council has launched a new brand for children's social care recruitment designed to inspire newly qualified and experienced social workers to join the team. Stronger Futures supports the need to recruit qualified social workers to help the city's children, young people and families.



COVID-19 has shown the important role keyworkers play in our communities going above and beyond to support those most in need. Social workers have been the unsung heroes during the pandemic, supporting local residents during difficult times. Children's social work is a rewarding career choice for many people with those entering the profession making a real difference locally.

Stronger Futures showcases inspirational stories from those who work at Portsmouth City Council through a series of video interviews. Those new to the profession can also find useful links to local training providers who can support their journey to become qualified.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Social work is an immensely rewarding profession and Portsmouth is a great place to practice. With strong partnerships and a commitment to innovation and professional development, the website enables us to showcase what the service has to offer by personalising the experience through videos and testimonials.

"Those who visit the website will hear from social workers as they offer an insight into the profession and what it is like to work for the service."

In 2018, Ofsted rated children's social care services as "good" with a wide range of strengths. The website showcases Portsmouth City Council's efforts to become outstanding.

Sarah Daly, deputy director of children and families services at Portsmouth City Council said:

"In Portsmouth, we are very lucky to have an experienced workforce who do a fantastic job supporting the city's families, children and young people every day.

"We are committed to continuous training and staff development in a culture that shares expertise. The Stronger Futures website allows us to tell our story, encouraging those with the right experience to apply for different roles."

Stronger Futures is part of the Health and Care Portsmouth programme, to provide joined up services for families, young people and children in the city. This unique partnership between Portsmouth City Council and the NHS ensures the community receive the support they need.

Alison Jeffery, director of children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Working in children's social care is a rewarding career for many people. It's really important we showcase all aspects of the profession, in a transparent way. Social workers do a great job in supporting the city's families, but it is also challenging. Those who join will need to be resilient as well as professional."

When vacancies become available, qualified individuals who apply will benefit from an average caseload of 17, a retention bonus of up to £5,000, flexible working and continuous professional development opportunities.

For more information on children's social care recruitment at Portsmouth City Council, visit: www.strongerfutures.co.uk.

