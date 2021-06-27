Carton recycling banks for Southsea

Published: 27th June 2021 12:17

Southsea sees new carton recycling banks installed at Victoria Avenue car park to enable residents to recycle even more waste.



The banks can be used for recycling cartons for a range of products including long life or non-dairy milk, soups and juice - often known as Tetra Paks, and coffee cups.

This is the fourth carton bank installation in the city. The others can be found at Asda in Fratton, Alex Way in Hilsea and Morrisons in Anchorage Park.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Environment, said:

"I am thrilled to open another carton recycling bank in Portsmouth, this time in the south of the city. The other three banks in the city have proved very popular and collectively, an impressive four tonnes of cartons have already been recycled this year. It's great to give residents the opportunity to recycle even more to help keep our city clean and green."

Almost six tonnes of cartons were collected and recycled last year. To meet high demands, the collection frequency will also be increased from four-weekly to fortnightly.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change & the Green Recovery at Portsmouth City Council, said:

"Residents of Portsmouth have been tremendous recyclers during the pandemic. To support the residents' recycling efforts, we will also be doubling the collections from four-weekly to fortnightly so they can recycle even more.

"Recycling can help reduce your carbon footprint, and even small changes from individuals can make a big difference. We're aiming to keep increasing the range of products that can be recycled in the city and make it easier for residents to get involved."

There are more than 100 recycling points around the city where you can recycle items which can't be collected from home such as glass, clothes, books, DVDs, cartons/tetra paks.

Find your nearest bring banks at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/recycling

