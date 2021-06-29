https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth

Portsmouth
Witness appeal following burglary at church on Kingston Road, Portsmouth

Published: 29th June 2021 10:02
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at Buckland United Reform Church on Kingston Road, which took place sometime between Friday evening (June 25) and Saturday morning.

Sometime between 4pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday, entry was forced via the removal of a window and damage to a door within the church.

A significant quantity of money was then taken. No-one was at the church when the burglary took place and no-one was injured.
Officers believe the offender(s) then exited via a side door onto Queens Road.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious near the church any time between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information which may assist Police enquiries, contact 101 quoting 44210251174.

Comments

