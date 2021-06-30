Play Your Part - Get Water Smart

Published: 30th June 2021 15:27

Portsmouth Water is launching a new campaign to support its customers across Hampshire and West Sussex to save water, save money and protect local water supplies.



On average, people in the Portsmouth Water area use more water than elsewhere - 154 litres per person per day, compared to 142 litres across the UK and 127 elsewhere in the South East.

That's at a time when water resources in the region are coming under real pressure, due to population growth, the impact of climate change and the need to protect the environment by taking less water from it.

Jim Barker, Head of Water Resources at Portsmouth Water, said: "We're asking our customers to play their part and get water smart. If we all use less water, that will help make sure there's enough for everyone, both now and in the future. It will also benefit the environment, such as the rivers and streams where our water comes from, and the wide range of wildlife that relies upon it.

"Plus, around a third of gas and electricity used in a typical home goes on heating water for washing, cooking and cleaning. So, by having a shorter shower, for example, you'll be saving water, energy and money. A shorter shower means less water, less gas or electricity to heat water, lower utility bills AND it's better for the planet!"

Portsmouth Water customers can find a wide range of advice and support, including free water-efficient devices and the chance to book a free online session with a water- saving expert, via www.getwaterfit.co.uk. Simply visit the website and enter your postcode.

As well as encouraging customers to use water wisely, Portsmouth Water is also doing its bit to save water - last year, it drove down the amount of water lost through leaks on its pipes by nearly 20 per cent, to the lowest on record.

