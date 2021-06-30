Portsmouth

Local News Portsmouth drug dealer sentenced to two and a half years in prison Published: 30th June 2021 18:14 A 26-year-old man from the West Midlands has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Carlos Lima, of Hamstead Road, Birmingham, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 25 June having previously denied two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of Class A to another.



The court heard how on October 5 2018, officers from Portsmouth's High Harm Team carrying out proactive patrols witnessed what they believed to be a Class A drug deal in Cornwallis Crescent, Portsmouth.



Shortly afterwards, they witnessed what they believed to be a second Class A drug deal in the same location.



A subsequent search of an address on Sovereign Gate revealed £860 in cash and around 100 wraps of Class A drugs as well as crack cocaine.



A number of phones and drug paraphernalia were also seized as part of the investigation.



PC Mike Ashcroft of Portsmouth's High Harm Team said: "We are pleased with this sentence and hope it reassures our communities that our specialist officers continue to work proactively to target drug dealers within Portsmouth.



"We are wholeheartedly committed to preventing and reducing the harm committed within our communities as a result of drug-related activity and criminality.



"We will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to us as being involved in drug-related activity. Anyone who suspects that drug-related activity may be taking place in their local neighbourhood is asked to contact us by using our online reporting portal or calling 101. Every call you make helps us to build a strong intelligence picture and enables us to take positive action and bring offenders to justice."



Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.