Clarence Pier stop and later journeys added to ‘Southsea Skipper’ bus service 25

Published: 1st July 2021 15:15

Residents, visitors and commuters now have an easier way reach Southsea Common, Hovertravel and visitor attractions as a Clarence Pier stop is added to the no 25 bus service. Later journeys until 8pm in the summer will connect with Hayling Ferry departures and arrivals.



Portsmouth City Council has subsidised the daily service which is operated by First Solent. It operates between The Hard Interchange and Eastney (Hayling Ferry) via Old Portsmouth, Southsea shops and Devonshire Avenue. The enhanced service has been introduced to provide better connectivity with visitor attractions.

The route provides a seamless journey from many points across Southsea and is a vital transport link for bus passengers travelling between commercial, residential and leisure areas. Other prominent areas along the route include The Hotwalls, Portsmouth Cathedral and Bransbury Park and key transport connections.

The popular service, known as the Southsea Skipper, was introduced as a trial route in August 2020.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "The introduction of this additional stop and later service is great news for visitors to Southsea Common, Clarence Pier amusements and the seafront. It also provides an easy journey for people to visit and commute to and from the Isle of Wight by Hovercraft."

"I'm delighted that we've been able to give financial support to our partners at First Solent to provide this extension to this popular service."

Chris Chester, First Solent's Operations Manager said: "We are really pleased to be working closely with Portsmouth City Council on the extension of the Southsea Skipper and we are hoping as many customers as possible will take advantage of the improved service to the locations and attractions along the route and the later journeys this summer."

The 25 service runs every 45 minutes off-peak between Monday and Saturday and every 90 minutes during peak hours and on Sundays and bank holidays. For more details about the route and timetable visit www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth.

A review of the no 25 service will take place later in the year.

