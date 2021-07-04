https://analytics.google.
Witness appeal for aggravated burglary incident in Portsmouth

Published: 4th July 2021 09:56

Officers are appealing for witnesses after men armed with weapons attempted to force entry to an address in Portsmouth.

Police were called just before 1am on Thursday, 1 July, to an address on Clive Road after it was reported that a group of 8 men with weapons were trying to get into the property.

A glass panel in the door was smashed as the men tried to force entry to the address.

The suspects then made off toward St Mary's Road. All of the suspects are described as either wearing masks or balaclavas and hoodies.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that could assist thier investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have Ring doorbell or dash cam footage of the offenders?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210258238. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111

