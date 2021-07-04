https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses after dangerous driving incident on M3

Published: 4th July 2021 15:07

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was seen driving on the wrong side of the M3.

Officers were called just after 1.30am today, 4 July, to reports of a blue Subaru Impreza driving southbound on the northbound M3, between junctions 9 and 11.

The vehicle was also reported to have been driving fast, with both full beam and hazard lights switched on.

Officers attended and located a vehicle matching the description parked on the south side of junction 9.

A 50-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the vehicle that could assist our investigation?

Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have taken note of the vehicle index.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210262902. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously 0800 111 555.

 

