Appeal for witnesses following firearms incident in Southsea

Published: 6th July 2021 13:52

Officers investigating a firearms incident in Southsea on Sunday evening (Sunday 4 July) are appealing for witnesses

They were called at 7.55pm to reports that a man had been seen on Eastern parade with what appeared to be a firearm.

Armed Response officers were deployed, as well as the Dog Support Unit.

A 45-year-old man from Southsea was located and arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in police custody at this time and enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have mobile phone or Dash Cam footage that could assist the police investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210263761.

