Arrest made following several residential burglaries in Portsmouth

Published: 6th July 2021 13:57

Officers investigating several residential burglaries over the weekend have arrested a 34-year-old man.



The man, who is from Southsea, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of dwelling burglary in connection with the following incidents:

Sometime between 9pm on Friday 2 July and 5.30am on Saturday 3, entry was gained via a window to a property on Shadwell Road. A handbag and jewellery box were taken.

At around midnight on Sunday 4 July, entry was gained via a window to a property on Laburnum Grove. Nothing was taken.

Sometime between 12.30am and 7am on Sunday 4 July, entry was gained via a window to a property on Westwood Road.



Various electrical items and credit cards were taken. No-one was injured in either of these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, call 101 quoting the following reference numbers: 44210263116 (Westwood Road), 44210262745 (Laburnum Grove), 44210261636 (Shadwell Road).

Offivers would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of some simple ways that you can protect your property:

Ensure your windows are closed at night, particularly ground floor windows and those that are easy to access.

Consider laminated glass or security film for ground floor/accessible windows.

Key operated locks are recommended for window types that open out, rather than up, and any ground floor/accessible windows.

You could also consider window opening restrictors, allowing you to ventilate your home while making sure they can't be picked or unlocked from the outside.

In addition, ensure you're keeping a note of any serial/IMEI numbers for electrical items, which may help police trace them if they are stolen.

For more advice on how to keep your property safe, visit our crime prevention webpage:

https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

