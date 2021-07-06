Arrest made following several residential burglaries in Portsmouth
|Published: 6th July 2021 13:57
Officers investigating several residential burglaries over the weekend have arrested a 34-year-old man.
The man, who is from Southsea, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of dwelling burglary in connection with the following incidents:
- Sometime between 9pm on Friday 2 July and 5.30am on Saturday 3, entry was gained via a window to a property on Shadwell Road. A handbag and jewellery box were taken.
- At around midnight on Sunday 4 July, entry was gained via a window to a property on Laburnum Grove. Nothing was taken.
- Sometime between 12.30am and 7am on Sunday 4 July, entry was gained via a window to a property on Westwood Road.
Various electrical items and credit cards were taken. No-one was injured in either of these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.
If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, call 101 quoting the following reference numbers: 44210263116 (Westwood Road), 44210262745 (Laburnum Grove), 44210261636 (Shadwell Road).
Offivers would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of some simple ways that you can protect your property:
- Ensure your windows are closed at night, particularly ground floor windows and those that are easy to access.
- Consider laminated glass or security film for ground floor/accessible windows.
- Key operated locks are recommended for window types that open out, rather than up, and any ground floor/accessible windows.
- You could also consider window opening restrictors, allowing you to ventilate your home while making sure they can't be picked or unlocked from the outside.
In addition, ensure you're keeping a note of any serial/IMEI numbers for electrical items, which may help police trace them if they are stolen.
For more advice on how to keep your property safe, visit our crime prevention webpage:
https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/
