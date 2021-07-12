Walking in the wildflowers

Published: 12th July 2021 17:05

Wildflower meadows have transformed a previously derelict section of land around Kendall's Wharf as part of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defence Scheme.



Around 2,000 m2 section of seeds were planted alongside the construction of a newly raised coastal footpath, which was delivered as part of Phase 4 of the Scheme.

The 300m footpath, located near the northern end of Eastern Road, raises the land levels to provide a high standard of protection against flooding which will tie in with the rest of the Scheme.

It was recently reopened to the public after being closed to allow wildflowers, grasses and trees to establish nearby, and now once again connects to the existing coastal path at Anchorage Park which was built in 2016.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery, Cllr Kimberly Barrett said:

"We're really pleased to include work in the Scheme that enhances the area around our coastal defence works.

"As well as improving the natural beauty of the area for the enjoyment of people using the path, we're also providing important feeding and nesting habitats for our local wildlife."

The wildflower seed mix planted in the area includes 19 British native wildflower species that are suitable for areas close to the coast, including Haresfoot Clover and Evening Primrose.

There were also 75 new trees planted, including the Black Poplar, Field Maple and Ornamental Cherry species.

Seven new bee posts to encourage pollination will be installed later this year.

The North Portsea Island Coastal Defence Scheme is being delivered on behalf of Portsmouth City Council by Coastal Partners and is funded by the Environment Agency.

Work along the coast running parallel to Eastern Road commenced in April 2021 and involves construction of a new sea wall, including areas of seating and environmental enhancements.

In its entirety, the Scheme will cover 8.4km of coastline from Tipner through to Milton. It will protect more than 4,500 homes and businesses on Portsea Island from the risk of coastal flooding, and is scheduled to run until 2025.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.