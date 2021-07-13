Man charged following dangerous driving incident in Portsmouth

Published: 13th July 2021 16:39

A man has been charged following a dangerous driving incident in Portsmouth on 3 July.



At around 12.45am, patrolling officers attempted to stop a black Astra on Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, after the vehicle was flagged as having no insurance.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and officers pursued it into Portsmouth. Additional officers were deployed to assist and the vehicle was boxed in and stopped on Northern Parade, Portsmouth.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of a Class B drug, and driving whilst unfit through drugs. Advice was given regarding drug possession and no further action will be taken against him.

Keiron Mills, 18, from Mayo Close, Portsmouth, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, and driving whilst disqualified.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 16 August.

