https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man charged following dangerous driving incident in Portsmouth

Published: 13th July 2021 16:39

A man has been charged following a dangerous driving incident in Portsmouth on 3 July.

At around 12.45am, patrolling officers attempted to stop a black Astra on Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, after the vehicle was flagged as having no insurance.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and officers pursued it into Portsmouth. Additional officers were deployed to assist and the vehicle was boxed in and stopped on Northern Parade, Portsmouth.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of a Class B drug, and driving whilst unfit through drugs. Advice was given regarding drug possession and no further action will be taken against him.

Keiron Mills, 18, from Mayo Close, Portsmouth, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, and driving whilst disqualified.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 16 August.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies