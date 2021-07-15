Appeal for witnesses following incident on Church Road, Portsmouth

Published: 15th July 2021 08:39

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident which occurred between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on Thursday 8 July on Church Road, Portsmouth.



It was reported to Police at 3.15pm that four men, two of which are believed to have been holding knives, were seen running along Church Road in the direction of Commercial Road. It is not believed at this time that anybody was injured.

Officers attended and arrested two 19-year-old men from Portsmouth on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

One of the men was additionally arrested on suspicion of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property. They have both been released under investigation.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry but would now like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything. They would be particularly keen to speak to two men who were seen in the area at the time.

The first is described as:

Aged between 16 and 19-years-old

5foot 8inches in height

Asian

Of chubby build

Black hair

Wearing a blue hooded tracksuit top, matching blue bottoms and sliders with black socks.



The second is described as:

Aged between 16 and 19-years-old

5foot 8 inches in height

Black

Of slim build

Black hair

Wearing a black puffer jacket with dark grey bottoms and black trainers with a white sole.



If you recognise these descriptions, or have any information that may assist the Police investigation then contact 101 quoting reference 44210269283.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.