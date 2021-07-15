Can you help Police locate missing Sophie?

Published: 15th July 2021 10:52

Officers are appealing for the public's help to locate missing 13-year-old Sophie.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with long brown hair with shades of blue and green. Sophie was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black jacket and may have been on a black and white pushbike wearing a black helmet.



If you think you have seen Sophie, or know of her whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44210278285.

Sophie was last seen yesterday afternoon (14 July) at around 4pm after leaving her home address on Forest Road in Liss.Police and her family, are concerned for her welfare - as she has learning difficulties - and are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of Sophie to us.

