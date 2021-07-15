Roads Policing Unit supports national speeding campaign with month of action

Published: 15th July 2021 16:35

The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police are supporting the National Police Chiefs Council Speeding Campaign, running from the 19 July to 8 August.



Throughout the campaign, officers will be carrying out enforcement across the force area, targeting a small but significant minority of drivers who make the choice to speed, increasing the risks to themselves and other road users.

In 2019, there were 1,561 collisions where people were either killed or seriously injured across Hampshire and Thames Valley. Of those collisions, 191, around 12%, were recorded as having either excessive speed or travelling too fast for the conditions, as contributory factors.

PC Dave Hazlett, Road Safety Officer for Hampshire & Thames Valley Police said:

"As traffic gradually increases to pre-pandemic levels, the risk of collisions will naturally increase.

"We are urging drivers and riders to simply slow down; not only to drive within the speed limit but also drive to the road conditions.

"There are times when driving to a speed limit may be too fast particularly on motorways, dual carriageways and rural roads which present higher risks.

"Expect the unexpected and drive at an appropriate speed where you can react quickly to any hazards and stop safely.

"Speeding is one of the fatal four factor that could increase the chance of road users being killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision.

"It's not worth the risk."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.