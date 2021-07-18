Play Your Part, Get Water Smart

People living in Portsmouth, Southsea and Fratton have the chance to be among the first to trial a free smart water meter.



The scheme is part of a pilot by Portsmouth Water to see how it can best support its customers to use water wisely and help them save money, protect nature and reduce their carbon footprint.

On average, people in the Portsmouth Water area use more water than elsewhere - 154 litres per person per day, compared to 142 litres across the UK and 127 elsewhere in the South East.

Jim Barker, Head of Water Resources at Portsmouth Water, said: "Having a smart meter makes it easy to see how much water you're using, so you can make small changes to save water, energy and money. By using less water, you'll be helping protect local rivers and springs, where our water comes from, and the wide range of wildlife that relies upon them.

"It's great for the planet too as you'll use less energy to heat water and we'll use less to treat it and pump it to homes in the first place - helping the global journey towards zero carbon. Of course we're doing our bit too - last year we drove down the amount of water lost through leaks by nearly 20% to the lowest on record."

Water resources in the region are coming under real pressure, due to population growth, the impact of climate change and the need to protect the environment by taking less water from it.

Households who sign up to the 12-month smart meter trial will get lots of free advice and support on saving water, including free water-efficiency devices.

The smart meters can be fitted outside homes and removed at the end of the trial if preferred.

Households who want to find out if they are in an area suitable for the trial and learn more can visit www.getwaterfit.co.uk and type in their postcode. The website also has lots of information on saving water and free water-efficiency home audits and devices for everyone in Portsmouth Water's area.

The company is reminding customers to beware of bogus callers at their door - someone trying to talk their way in by claiming they are from the ‘water company' or another utility company.

The smart meters Portsmouth Water is using will be installed outside, so engineers won't need to enter homes.

To help prevent bogus callers, all representatives from Portsmouth Water will always have the following:

A Portsmouth Water photo ID Card, which will always be shown when arriving at a customer's property. If the person at your door refuses to show their ID, contact the police immediately.

A Portsmouth Water uniform and van displaying the Portsmouth Water logo.



Visit www.portsmouthwater.co.uk/smartmeters to find out more

