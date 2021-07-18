Man sentenced to six and a half years in prison for manslaughter following fatal stabbing in Portsmouth

Published: 18th July 2021 10:11

A 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for the manslaughter of 26-year-old BillyJay Green in January this year.



Lewis Green, of Tewkesbury Close, Portsmouth, entered a plea of manslaughter today (Friday 16 July) and was subsequently sentenced to six and a half years.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how police were called to Wingfield Street shortly before 12.45pm on January 11 to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended and found that a man, later revealed to be Billy, had been stabbed.

Crews from South Central Ambulance Service also attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Green was arrested in connection with the incident as he tried to flee the scene. He was charged with murder and remanded in custody.

He today entered a plea of manslaughter and was sentenced shortly afterwards.

In a statement shortly after the incident, Billy's family said: "Our first-born son, heartbroken parents, taken way too young, he had his whole life to live.

"Billy will always be in our hearts and memories. A cheeky chappy with an infectious laugh. Loved forever by mum, dad and family."

Detective Inspector Matthew Gillooly from Hampshire Constabulary's Major Crime team said: "This was a senseless and violent incident in which Billy's life was taken away from him in an instant.

"It only takes a split second decision and a single act to cause devastating lasting damage to numerous lives. Our message is if you find yourself getting involved in a confrontation or argument, just stop, think about your actions and the potential consequences and walk away.

"We would encourage everyone to think about how easily a momentary decision can affect the rest of your life and potentially end others.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank every officer involved in this investigation, as well as the paramedics who fought to save Billy's life and the members of the public who assisted vitally in our early witness appeals.



"Above all, our thoughts remain with Billy's friends, family and all those that knew him today."

