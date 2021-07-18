Council Leader asks Secretary of State to reduce housing target number for city

Published: 18th July 2021 10:17

On Friday 16 July, leader of the council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, issued a letter to the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, to ask the government to reduce the housing target number for Portsmouth.

Dear Secretary of State,

I am writing in reference to the housing targets for Portsmouth which the Government and your department have given us.

Portsmouth is a small and very densely populated city of around 215,000 inhabitants. We are the UK's only island city as most of Portsmouth is on Portsea Island and the city is banded on three sides by water and to the north by Portsdown Hill. It is a small geographical area with only 40sq km of land and the city is already very densely populated.

The Government target of building 17,700 houses in Portsmouth is not based on local need but upon the national formula that you and your department have created. We are very concerned that this means that we will have to build housing in entirely inappropriate places where there will be significant harm to the environment, and also that the infrastructure in Portsmouth will not be able to cope with this level of development. The roads, schools, and doctors are all under significant pressure already and to add over 17,000 new homes will add to this pressure and is entirely unacceptable because of the reduction in quality of life for local residents.

I, as Leader of the City Council, therefore ask you to reduce the housing target number for Portsmouth to one that is achievable and will add to the quality of life for local residents and not detract from it.

Yours sincerely,

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE

Leader of Portsmouth City Council

