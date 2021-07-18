https://analytics.google.
Former care company finance manager sentenced to six years in prison following fraud investigation

Published: 18th July 2021 10:21
A 24-year-old man from Waterlooville has been sentenced to six years in prison for defrauding a care company out of almost £200,000.

Bradley David Young of Forest End appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday 16 July) having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard how Young was employed as finance manager at Waterlooville-based Platinum Care at Home between February 2018 and June 2020.

Platinum Care at Home's owner contacted Hampshire Constabulary in July 2020 to report that Young had transferred £173,183 to his own personal bank account during the course of his employment. This activity came to light when the company's owner discovered that the accounts were not adding up and hired an accountant.

Officers investigating the case arrested Young on July 19 2020 on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position and he was released on conditional police bail while an investigation was carried out.

He was charged in February this year and admitted the offence.

Officer in charge of the case DC Jenny Gibson said: "Today's sentence comes after a thorough investigation by Hampshire Constabulary's Criminal Investigation Department.

"Young abused the trust of his employer, who is also a family member, to steal almost £200,000 for his own selfish gain. This has understandably resulted in a period of great distress for the company's owner and indeed the company itself.

"I hope that this result sends a clear message to those who commit fraud that their actions won't go unnoticed and that this type of behaviour will be investigated fully.

"If you suspect someone of fraud, then please report it by phoning 101 or by contacting Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."

