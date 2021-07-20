Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Southsea

Published: 20th July 2021 14:29

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in which a boy sustained a stab wound at the Royal Navy War Memorial yesterday evening (Monday 19 July).

Officers were called to the memorial on Clarence Esplanade at 9.30pm to reports that a boy had been stabbed and located a 15-year-old boy with a wound to his chest.

The boy was transported to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Southsea have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could assist their enquiries.

Perhaps you have mobile phone or Dash Cam footage of the area at the time?

Anyone with information that may help the Police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210285922.

Hampshire Constabulary will have additional officers in the area today carrying out patrols and conducting enquiries. If anyone has any concerns Officers would encourage them to speak to patrolling officers.

