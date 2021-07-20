https://analytics.google.
Spinnaker Tower repaint to original white complete

Published: 20th July 2021 16:24
The repaint of the Spinnaker Tower back to its original white has been completed thanks to a team of six abseiling painters. It has taken approximately 2700 hours, 1700 litres of paint and around 120 brushes and 460 rollers to paint the iconic 170m structure.

The team of painters has abseiled approximately 40 miles over the course of the past three months while applying three coats to the tower's legs - covering approximately 5000m² in total.

The tower was painted as part of its routine maintenance schedule and restored to its original white after the naming rights agreement with Emirates came to an end. Portsmouth City Council, which owns the tower, is now seeking to secure a new sponsor for the Spinnaker Tower in order to generate income that can be invested in services for local people and communities.

Portsmouth City Council Leader, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: "I am delighted to see the Spinnaker Tower with a fresh coat of paint and looking its best in time for the summer holiday season. The tower is a beacon for Portsmouth and a much-loved attraction for residents and visitors alike. I hope people will enjoy the view of the gleaming-white tower on the skyline and enjoy visiting it over the summer.

"As well as being a major landmark and attraction for the city, the Spinnaker Tower provides the opportunity to generate valuable sponsorship income that can be invested back into services for people in the city, so we are now actively looking to secure a new partnership for the tower."

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Spinnaker Tower has reopened to the public. Visitors can enjoy awe-inspiring 23 mile views over Portsmouth, the Solent, the South Downs and the Isle of Wight, venture across the glass Sky Walk 100 metres above sea level and discover the stories behind the views with informative touch screen displays.

People who live in Portsmouth can save 25 per cent on standard all-day admission. To claim the resident's discount, book online and bring two proofs of residency on arrival at the Spinnaker Tower - such as a photo ID with address, a valid Portsmouth Leisure Card or a utility bill with a name and address. Visit www.spinnakertower.co.uk for full details and to book.

The council will provide more details about the sponsorship opportunity in the next few weeks. In the meantime, interest can be registered by emailing spinnaker@regandco.com.

