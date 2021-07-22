Dispersal order issued to tackle anti-social behaviour at the Camber and Broad Street

Published: 22nd July 2021 14:44

Police Officers tackling anti-social behaviour in Portsmouth have issued a dispersal order covering the Camber and Broad Street until 6.55 this evening (Thursday 22 July).

This action comes in response to concerns raised by an increase in general anti-social behaviour in the area. Such behaviour includes a group of young people jumping off the Camber into unsafe waters, littering, criminal damage and abuse of staff at local premises.

Officers are aware that these incidents are caused by a very small minority of our young population, and would like to thank those who are enjoying the area safely in the warmer weather.

They are using the dispersal tool as a means to deal with the rise in ASB, whilst supporting the local residents in line with our commitment to keeping our communities safe.

While their teams have been conducting extra patrols in the area, they are now also making use of a Section 34 dispersal order.

The order covers the Camber and Broad Street and is currently set to last until 6.55pm this evening. Officers will continue to review this and another dispersal order may be put in place once this one has ended if deemed necessary.

The dispersal order gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area for a 48 hour period with no return. Refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

Those under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

Portsmouth South Inspector Louise Tester said: "We know from having spoken to residents and businesses in the area how much anti-social behaviour of this kind can have a negative impact on people's lives and this is simply not acceptable.

"In addition, jumping off the Camber at a working dockyard is incredibly dangerous for those involved and others around them.

"While we have ensured that we have extended our patrols in the area, we also feel that making use of these powers to disperse groups of people will help us further to tackle this issue.

"After such a difficult year, we want everyone to be able to enjoy our city safely and will ensure we're working robustly to tackle these anti-social behaviour issues so that this can be done.

"We want to reassure our communities that our core work around making our neighbourhoods safer for everyone is our priority."

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour in the area should call 101 or report it to us online at www.hampshire.police.uk. If a crime is in progress, call 999.



