New summer open top bus service

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:48
Residents and visitors to Portsmouth seafront will soon be able to enjoy a trip on the new open top bus - something that was first seen on the seafront in about the 1970s.

Portsmouth City Council recently received confirmation that Aldermaston Coach Lines had been successful in seeking permission to run the open top service along the seafront from Clarence parade pier to Eastney. The service will start operating from 24 July for the summer.

The open top bus will run every hour starting from Clarence Pier Stand A from 10.30am through to 5.15pm. Day tickets will allow unlimited all day travel - Adult £5, OAP £4.00, Child £3.50, Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children) £15.

With the launch of Portsmouth City Council's new Park and Ride seafront service, this will provide an enjoyable alternative way of traveling to The D-Day story, Model village and Canoe Lake. Visitors to the seafront will also be able hop on board and choose a spot along the beach for a lovely day out. The services create a more accessible way to visit, see and enjoy the seafront.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said "I can't wait to see the open top bus on our seafront again. I hope that this service will bring back many happy memories and create new fun memories for people traveling along the seafront on an open top bus for the first time."

Nick Morton Owner and Managing Director of Aldermaston Coach Lines said "As a Child growing up in the late eighties, I have many fond memories of riding the open top buses along the seafront. The last open top bus to operate on a similar route was curtailed back in 2012. It's fair to say the last eighteen months have been challenging for our business and indeed everyone. Since this is supposedly the year of ‘staycations' it seemed a fitting time to introduce the service. Bringing Open Top 26 to fruition has been a great distraction, keeps our staff busy and will hopefully offer much enjoyment to our passengers."

For more information about Aldermaston Coach Lines new bus service, visit www.opentop26.com.

