Local News Appeal for witnesses after road traffic incident near Cosham train station Published: 25th July 2021 09:24 Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a road traffic incident in Cosham.

The accident occurred at around 8.25pm on Wednesday 21 July on Portsmouth Road, Cosham - just past the level crossing of the railway.



A dark coloured motorbike accelerated through the red barrier lights at the crossing, as they were lowering, and subsequently struck a pedestrian - knocking him to the ground.



A 70-year-old man suffered minor injuries - including a broken ankle and foot - and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.



Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information relating to the incident - especially those who may have seen a dark motorbike in the vicinity of Cosham High Street or Portsmouth Road at the time.



Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading to the incident?



Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210289209.



Alternatively, you can submit information via this link

