Appeal for witnesses after road traffic incident near Cosham train station

Published: 25th July 2021 09:24

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a road traffic incident in Cosham.


The accident occurred at around 8.25pm on Wednesday 21 July on Portsmouth Road, Cosham - just past the level crossing of the railway.

A dark coloured motorbike accelerated through the red barrier lights at the crossing, as they were lowering, and subsequently struck a pedestrian - knocking him to the ground.

A 70-year-old man suffered minor injuries - including a broken ankle and foot - and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information relating to the incident - especially those who may have seen a dark motorbike in the vicinity of Cosham High Street or Portsmouth Road at the time.

Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading to the incident?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210289209.

Alternatively, you can submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
