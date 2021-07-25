https://analytics.google.
Welborne passes third major milestone in a month

Published: 25th July 2021 10:00
Fareham Borough Council's Planning Committee has unanimously approved the Welborne planning application, enabling the project to take its third significant step forward in a month.

Revisions put forward by developers Buckland Development Limited (Buckland) and agreed today will ensure all the funding is in place for the improvement works required to Junction 10 of the M27 motorway. Today's decision could see Buckland contribute as much as £50M towards the scheme.

Cllr Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council said: "July has been a momentous month for Welborne Garden Village and has been many years in the making. Homes England confirmed funding of £42M for the junction works earlier this week and, on 13 July, Hampshire County Council confirmed it would lead the delivery of the M27 Junction 10 Improvement Scheme, subject to funding agreements being in place.

"Welborne Garden Village is critical to providing much-needed housing in Fareham in the coming decades and I am delighted that we are now within touching distance of getting this underway."

The next important step for the project is the signing of a Planning Agreement which sets out the legal framework for delivery of key elements of Welborne Garden Village such as affordable housing, schools, community facilities, roads and provision of healthcare.

 

