Go wild in Portsmouth parks!

Published: 25th July 2021 10:09

Wildlife fun at free family events

Local families can have fun finding out more about both wildlife and books this summer at the free 'Go wild in the park' events, organised by Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

At the events children will be able to take part in various wildlife themed fun activities, find out about the Wilder Portsmouth project, listen to animal storytelling from author Michael O'Leary, sign up for this year's summer reading challenge and even choose some books to borrow from the mobile library.

The 'Go wild in the park' events run from 10am - 3pm and are aimed at children aged 3 - 11 years. They take place in the following spacious park settings to avoid any concerns about crowding:

Tuesday 27 July at Tamworth Park

Tuesday 10 August at Milton Park

Tuesday 17 August at Victoria Park

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said: "Our 'Go wild in the park' events are safe, fun and free for families to find out about the wild side of Portsmouth that is all around them. I hope lots of children will enjoy the activities on offer and also take the opportunity to join their local library and sign up for the summer reading challenge if they haven't already."

Andy Ames, Wilder Communities Project Officer at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said :"We hope to meet lots of families at these events as they take part in our wildlife craft activities and find out about our Wilder Portsmouth passport, which encourages children to seek out locations across the city where different wildlife can be found and where they can find more fantastic facts about the animals that live in our city."

For more information about these events and the summer reading challenge visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/wild

