https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Go wild in Portsmouth parks!

Published: 25th July 2021 10:09

Wildlife fun at free family events

Local families can have fun finding out more about both wildlife and books this summer at the free 'Go wild in the park' events, organised by Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

At the events children will be able to take part in various wildlife themed fun activities, find out about the Wilder Portsmouth project, listen to animal storytelling from author Michael O'Leary, sign up for this year's summer reading challenge and even choose some books to borrow from the mobile library.

The 'Go wild in the park' events run from 10am - 3pm and are aimed at children aged 3 - 11 years. They take place in the following spacious park settings to avoid any concerns about crowding:

  • Tuesday 27 July at Tamworth Park
  • Tuesday 10 August at Milton Park
  • Tuesday 17 August at Victoria Park

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said: "Our 'Go wild in the park' events are safe, fun and free for families to find out about the wild side of Portsmouth that is all around them. I hope lots of children will enjoy the activities on offer and also take the opportunity to join their local library and sign up for the summer reading challenge if they haven't already."

Andy Ames, Wilder Communities Project Officer at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said :"We hope to meet lots of families at these events as they take part in our wildlife craft activities and find out about our Wilder Portsmouth passport, which encourages children to seek out locations across the city where different wildlife can be found and where they can find more fantastic facts about the animals that live in our city."

For more information about these events and the summer reading challenge visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/wild

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies