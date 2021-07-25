https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Pembroke Park dog training area opens on Southsea Common

Published: 25th July 2021 10:47
Dog walkers and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a new enclosed dog training area on Southsea Common. The Pembroke Park dog training area, which has been created by Portsmouth City Council in response to suggestions from local dog owners, is located between Pembroke Road and Pier Road in Southsea. It is designed to provide a safe space for young or nervous dogs that cannot confidently be let off their lead in open areas or near roads.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: "It is great to see this new area already being well used by dog walkers and their pets. After speaking to a number of people in the area who feel nervous about letting their dogs off the lead on the open common, we wanted to create a nice space where dog owners can feel relaxed about letting their dogs off the lead, and their pets can enjoy a few sniffs and mix with other four-legged friends. We want this area to be a safe and clean space for people and dogs to enjoy, so please do be considerate of others and clean up after your dog if you're visiting."

Local resident Barry, who was visiting the training area with his bulldog Sydney, said: "It's a great area, secure and with plenty of shade and variety for dogs as well as other dogs to meet and play with."

The new dog training area is 1,600m² and enclosed by 1.2m high railings with two gated access points. There are dog waste and regular rubbish bins around the training area and owners are responsible for picking up after their dogs and are asked to be considerate of other people and pets using this space.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies