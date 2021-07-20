New aerial images of Spinnaker are released as sponsorship opportunity is advertised

Published: 3rd August 2021 09:01

NEW aerial images and film of the Spinnaker Tower have today been released, coinciding with promotion of the opportunity to sponsor the soaring 170m structure.

The new aerial images and video show off the Spinnaker Tower's new look, as the structure has recently been returned to its original white by a team of six abseiling painters, using more than 1,700 litres of paint.

The tower was repainted as part of its routine maintenance schedule and was restored to its original white after the previous naming rights agreement with Emirates came to an end.

Portsmouth City Council, which owns the tower, is now seeking to secure a new sponsor for the Spinnaker Tower, working with agency partner Reg&Co, in order to generate income that can be invested in services for local people and communities.

Portsmouth City Council Leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "The Spinnaker Tower is a unique and iconic structure that soars over Portsmouth's stunning harbour and waterfront, capturing the city's innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.

"Since it opened in 2005, the tower has become an instantly recognisable landmark seen by the millions of visitors who come to the city and Gunwharf Quays each year, and by the millions of ferry and cruise passengers whose journeys take them through Portsmouth's Harbour.

"As well as being an instantly recognisable landmark and attraction, the Spinnaker Tower also provides the council with an opportunity to generate valuable sponsorship income that can be invested back into services for the people of Portsmouth. As the council focuses on supporting the city and its residents to recover from the pandemic, securing additional income to support the services that local people and communities value and rely on will make a big difference.

"We are interested in hearing from brands who want to explore this unique opportunity, and would like to be part of Portsmouth's exciting future."

More information about the sponsorship opportunity and how to register interest can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/spinnakersponsorship

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.