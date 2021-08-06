Portsmouth transport plans get ministerial endorsement

Published: 6th August 2021 17:33

Plans to improve Portsmouth's transport network were given the thumbs up by Roads Minister Baroness Vere on a visit to the city.



The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport visited Portsmouth to learn more about plans for new bus routes being introduced as part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit Network.

The project is funded by the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund and as part of her tour Baroness Vere was shown Rudmore Roundabout in North End, Spur Roundabout in Cosham and Portsbridge Roundabout in Hilsea and the improvements set to be made.

All three roundabouts will have improvements made that will help the public transport network and improve bus routes while also making journeys easier for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Baroness Vere said: "It's great to see where the funding we've awarded will be spent and the positive difference it will make to residents by improving their journeys and making a wider range of transport options available. Portsmouth has ambitious plans to improve transport in the city and I'm very pleased we are helping to make them a reality."

During the visit Baroness Vere also saw Portsmouth's e-scooter trial and visited the Hard Interchange to see how the site integrates bus, rail, ferry and taxi journeys.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Traffic & Transportation, said: "I'm glad Baroness Vere was able to visit us, it's always nice to show government how we are using the money they award us and it was a good opportunity to share our vision for improving Portsmouth transport options in the coming years."

The South East Hampshire Rapid Transit project will link Gosport, Fareham, Waterlooville, parts of Havant, and Ryde on the Isle of Wight with Portsmouth. Plans include a range of improvements such as improvements to the road network, upgrades to traffic signals to reduce delays, better bus stop layouts, more direct routes, and new ticket options.

Portsmouth City Council, Isle of Wight Council and Hampshire County Council in partnership with local bus operators are united in an ambition and commitment to deliver a rapid transit network across the Portsmouth city region. It will help people get to where they want to be, through regular and reliable bus journeys, and improved walking and cycling routes. The aim is to make travelling sustainably a quick, easy and attractive option for everyone, reducing the impact on the environment and helping to improve the health of residents.

