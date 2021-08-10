Council resolving bin collection staff issues

It is hoped disruption to bin collections in Portsmouth will end this month following the recruitment of four new HGV drivers.



HGV drivers are in short supply nationally and bin collections across the country have also been affected by staff having to self-isolate by either having COVID-19 or being a close contact of someone who has.

While Portsmouth hasn't been affected as badly as most areas, with only 0.3% of more than 100,000 weekly rubbish collections taking place in the city affected, Portsmouth City Council and its waste collection contractor Biffa have been working hard to minimise the issues.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Environment, said: "We know how frustrating it is for residents when bin collections are missed and I'm delighted we've been able to recruit new drivers to help with the situation. This is a national issue caused by a shortage of drivers and people having to self-isolate, thankfully we've only had a small number of homes affected but it is important we provide our residents with the best service possible. We're really sorry to any whose bin collection was missed, thank you so much for bearing with us and we'll be back to normal as quickly as we can."

The new drivers will all be in post by 16 August and while it will take a little time for new staff to learn routes it is anticipated collections should return to normal shortly after this.

If your bin has not been collected, please leave it out and report it. The council aims to resolve a missed collection within two days.

Anyone who experiences an issue with waste and recycling collections should report it on www.portsmouth.gov.uk or contact the council's recycling and rubbish team using recyclingandrubbish@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or 023 9284 1105.

From June, missed bin collections can also be reported via the council's mobile app 'My Portsmouth', available on Android and iOS phones. Simply search 'My Portsmouth' on your mobile phone's app store.

