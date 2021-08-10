https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Council resolving bin collection staff issues

Published: 10th August 2021 08:34
It is hoped disruption to bin collections in Portsmouth will end this month following the recruitment of four new HGV drivers.

HGV drivers are in short supply nationally and bin collections across the country have also been affected by staff having to self-isolate by either having COVID-19 or being a close contact of someone who has.

While Portsmouth hasn't been affected as badly as most areas, with only 0.3% of more than 100,000 weekly rubbish collections taking place in the city affected, Portsmouth City Council and its waste collection contractor Biffa have been working hard to minimise the issues.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Environment, said: "We know how frustrating it is for residents when bin collections are missed and I'm delighted we've been able to recruit new drivers to help with the situation. This is a national issue caused by a shortage of drivers and people having to self-isolate, thankfully we've only had a small number of homes affected but it is important we provide our residents with the best service possible. We're really sorry to any whose bin collection was missed, thank you so much for bearing with us and we'll be back to normal as quickly as we can."

The new drivers will all be in post by 16 August and while it will take a little time for new staff to learn routes it is anticipated collections should return to normal shortly after this.

If your bin has not been collected, please leave it out and report it. The council aims to resolve a missed collection within two days.

Anyone who experiences an issue with waste and recycling collections should report it on www.portsmouth.gov.uk or contact the council's recycling and rubbish team using recyclingandrubbish@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or 023 9284 1105.

From June, missed bin collections can also be reported via the council's mobile app 'My Portsmouth', available on Android and iOS phones. Simply search 'My Portsmouth' on your mobile phone's app store.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies