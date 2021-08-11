Freedom of the City of London awarded to University of Portsmouth academic

Published: 11th August 2021 12:48

Dr Sarah Turnbull from the University of Portsmouth has been given the Freedom of The City of London today (11 August) in a ceremony which dates back to Medieval England.



Although the ceremony was held online, rather than in the Chamberlain's Court Room in the Guildhall in the City of London where the ceremony normally takes place, it included the reading of The Freeman's Declaration of obedience to the Queens and Mayor of London.

The ceremony was witnessed by Dr Turnbull's family who joined the online event.

Dr Turnbull, a Reader in the Faculty of Business and Law and a leading author of books of marketing communications, said: "When you look at the list of global leaders and prime ministers who have received the Freedom of The City of London, I feel very honoured.

"I have strong links to the City of London where I studied marketing back in the 1980s and I am a Freeman of The Worshipful Company of Marketors in the City, a City Livery Company. I owe so much to the City of London for my early career success and being part of this unique history of the City makes me feel very proud."

The Freedom of the City dates back to 1275 and originally meant that a Freeman was not bound to a feudal lord and could own their land and property. In Medieval times, Freedom was necessary for anyone wanting to trade in the City and provided immunity from tolls at markets and freedom from impressment into the armed forces. Although most of the practical privileges of having Freedom have now disappeared, for those that are awarded Freedom it is still seen as a privilege.

Dr Turnbull added: "Freedom is a real privilege and I am grateful for the support of The Worshipful Company of Marketors in gaining Freedom of the City".

Dr Turnbull is a Reader in Advertising in the University of Portsmouth's Faculty of Business and Law. She is author of the forthcoming book Advertising (2021) and co-author of Marketing Communications; discovery, creation and conversations (2016) and Marketing Communications: touchpoints, sharing and disruption (2019). Her next book on Marketing Communications will be published in 2022. Before joining the University of Portsmouth, Dr Turnbull worked in advertising in London and the United Arab Emirates, where she was Account Director on the Emirates account.

