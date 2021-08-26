Residents in Portsmouth urged to check their voter registration details from Portsmouth City Council

Published: 26th August 2021 11:51

Local residents are being warned not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their electoral registration details are up-to-date.



With elections taking place in Portsmouth in May 2022, this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

The annual canvass ensures that Portsmouth City Council can keep the electoral register up to date, identifying any residents who are not registered to vote so that they can be encouraged to do so.

David Williams, Chief Executive at Portsmouth City Council, said:

"It's important that residents look out for messages from Portsmouth City Council, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in Portsmouth. We may send you a form or an email for you to respond to. To make sure you are able to have your say at elections taking place in 2022, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

If you're not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we'll send you information explaining how to do this in the post."

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages from Portsmouth City Council and check the details. Research by the Electoral Commission, published in 2019, indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. Across Great Britain, 92% of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered, compared to 36% of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Melanie Davidson, Head of Support and Improvement at the Electoral Commission, said:

"It's really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so. Checking the messages that you will get from your local authority is the easiest way to see if you're registered to vote. If you're not, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local authority when it is needed and register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote."

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

Any residents who have any questions can contact their local registration team at elections@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

