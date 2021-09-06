Portsmouth to pay tribute to emergency services on 999 Day

Published: 6th September 2021 16:37

Portsmouth will pay tribute to emergency services in the city and across the country at a flag raising ceremony to mark national Emergency Services Day, 9 September, known as 999 Day.



Portsmouth City Council will hold a short ceremony led by the Lord Mayor, Cllr Frank Jonas, featuring representatives from Hampshire Constabulary, Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, the NHS and the Coastguard.

Lord Mayor Cllr Jonas said: "All of the emergency service do an unbelievable job in helping and protecting people every day. It's important we recognise the work they do, from those putting their life at risk on the frontline to all the staff and volunteers that do crucial work in the background."

999 Day promotes the work of the emergency services, including using the emergency services responsibly, educating the public about basic lifesaving skills, and promoting the many career and volunteering opportunities available.

Volunteers are an essential part of the emergency services family and they play a core part in keeping Britain safe. 999 volunteer roles include; Special Constables, Retained Firefighters, NHS Community Responders, St John Ambulance, RNLI, Search and Rescue and Coastguard volunteers.

