Portsmouth's social work heroes celebrated at industry event

Published: 14th September 2021 18:25

Now in its fourth year, Social Work in the South returns, welcoming qualified social workers to network and learn from sector specialists on Thursday 23 September from 9am.

The city's social work heroes take centre stage at an industry event on Thursday 23 September at the Ark Conference Centre in Basingstoke. Social Work in the South returns with keynote speakers and employment opportunities for qualified individuals. Portsmouth City Council will be exhibiting at the event, showcasing their workforce and the restorative approach they take to support children, families and young people in the city.

With social workers being some of the unsung heroes of the pandemic, the important role they play in society should not be underestimated. The profession provides a rewarding career for the right person, helping families when they need it most. To showcase their efforts locally, Portsmouth City Council will be introducing attendees to Stronger Futures and the inspirational stories behind why social workers join the service.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Social work is an immensely rewarding career and Portsmouth is a great place to practice. With many events starting up again, Social Work in the South is a chance for us to showcase what the city has to offer.

"Being able to celebrate our workforce under our Stronger Futures brand is a fantastic thing to do. Those who visit our stand at the event will be able to speak with social workers who are employed by the service. They will be able to learn about our innovative approaches to children's social care."

Social Work in the South returns as an in-person event for the first time in almost two years due to COVID-19. Those who attend can enjoy informative lectures, drop in CV and job application sessions as well as one-to-one conversations with colleagues from across the region.

Attendees who visit Portsmouth City Council's stand will also find out about our efforts to celebrate our workforce including activities on World Social Work Day 2020 at the Charles Dickens Centre. This activity invited community groups and centre users to tell us what social work means to them. Street artists, My Dogs Sighs and Fark listened to their feedback and created a 360-degree mural based upon it.

Sarah Daly, deputy director for children and families at Portsmouth City Council said:

"As restrictions have eased, it's fantastic to see events like Social Work in the South return. It gives us an opportunity to meet other social workers and tell Portsmouth's story.

"We felt it was important to use this as a chance to showcase what our workforce can do as well as celebrate their achievements."

With insightful and inspirational speakers throughout the day, those who attend will enjoy a tailored programme designed to offer something for all practitioners at all stages of their career. The event promises to spark conversations between peers and colleagues about the methodologies and practices in social work across the south.

The event is organised by Hampshire County Council and takes place at the Ark Conference Centre in Basingstoke on Thursday 23 September. Doors open at 8am with lectures beginning at 9am. Registration is free. Visit www.strongerfutures.co.uk/events to learn more about the event.

