Make a difference to Portsmouth's vulnerable children

Published: 16th September 2021 15:41

Meet some of our dedicated foster carers and the Foster Portsmouth team this autumn to discover more about the challenges and rewards of fostering.



Portsmouth City Council is holding their first in-person foster carer recruitment event since Covid restrictions have been eased for people living in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. The event, which will be held at the Holiday Inn Express - Portsmouth North between 10am-1pm on Saturday 25 September, will enable anyone who is considering fostering to learn the answers to any questions they have and more about the experience.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Group Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, commented:

"We're thrilled that we can once again offer prospective carers an opportunity to meet face-to-face with our foster care team and current foster carers. These vital recruitment events offer a great opportunity for those in Portsmouth considering fostering to get a real understanding of the role of foster carers and the difference they can make to vulnerable children in our city."

Cllr Horton, who will be attending the event to meet existing foster carers as well as some of those considering fostering, continued,

"We're currently in particular need of carers that can offer relevant skills or experience to provide respite care for families with children with additional needs, a secure foster home for children aged 10+ or foster care for unaccompanied children - often fleeing war, disaster and poverty - who've been separated from family and arrive on our shores needing a safe place to stay."

Foster Portsmouth need more foster carers from diverse backgrounds to reflect the looked after children and young people in our city. Anyone aged 18+ with a spare bedroom can foster with us regardless of their age, gender, faith, ethnicity, sexuality, marital or work status, or whether they rent or own their own home.

Rowshonara Reza, one of Foster Portsmouth's remarkable foster carers, advises those thinking of fostering:

"Talk to the carers and professionals at one of Foster Portsmouth's events. Any fears you have can be addressed and your questions answered, and they can explain about what's involved and how much support you'll receive."

Rowshonara, who has cared for unaccompanied minors on an emergency, short-term basis, also commented,

"Some of these children may not have slept or eaten properly for months and even arrive without the basic necessities such as shoes. The difference you bring to a child's life is so immense. We believe in what we're doing; we laugh and make memories for them as well as for our own family."

The council welcomes all enquiries about fostering. Portsmouth City Council's foster carers come from all walks of life and they all share the same commitment and motivation to make a positive difference to a child's life. This could be a short or long term placement until they're ready to live independently or be reunited with family, support for unaccompanied minors or children with a disability, supported lodgings to develop their independent living skills, a parent and baby placement, or respite care.

Foster carers receive excellent, local training and 24/7 support, including through our pioneering support network Mockingbird Family Model and mentoring scheme, and competitive fees and allowances.

To learn more about fostering with Foster Portsmouth or to discover more about our events, please visit: www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk/events.

For more information on fostering in general, please contact the fostering recruitment team on 023 9283 4071, visit www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk or email fostering@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

