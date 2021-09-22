Penny Mordaunt looks to expand food pantry scheme with proceeds from her new book Greater: Britain after the Storm

Published: 22nd September 2021 16:31

'Greater' proceeds back expansion of Food Pantries in North Portsmouth.

Penny Mordaunt MP is reaching out to organisations across Baffins, Nelson and Paulsgrove Wards to use proceeds from her new book to back the expansion of Food Pantries in Portsmouth North. All proceeds from the sale of Greater: Britain after the storm are going to benefit charities in Portsmouth and across the UK.

Donations equal to a years running costs have been made to Cosham and North End Pantries, and now Penny Mordaunt MP is looking for partners interested in establishing three additional pantries.

The pantry model is not a food bank. Instead, it is open to anyone who wants to be a member. For a small fee, usually £4 per week you can get a good shop. The model also helps prevent food waste. As well as donated items people sometimes deliver gluts of homegrown produce. The pantries become a real community hub and can really help those struggling with the cost of living and well as helping establish new social networks.

Greater is offering to fund all the franchise costs and one years running costs upfront to establish pantries in Baffins, Nelson and Paulsgrove wards. Penny Mordaunt has written out to local community groups, churches and food producers to gauge interests and identify a host organisation for each pantry.

Penny said, “ I want to use the proceeds from Greater to provide social capital to enable projects such as these to get off the ground. I hope people will agree it could really help a number in our communities and will want to help get three more of these community assets established. I have started the process of reaching out to potential new Pantry Partners and am keen to hear from as many organisations who think this is something they could run as a host organisation.”

