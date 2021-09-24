Portsmouth man sentenced to 10 years for robberies in Hilsea and Portchester

Published: 24th September 2021 10:25

A Portsmouth man has been handed a 10 year sentence for his involvement in two robberies which took place in Hilsea and Portchester earlier this year.

Matthew Hall, aged 33 years, of London Road, Hilsea, was sentenced to 8 years in jail with a two year extended licence period when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court this afternoon (23 September).

The court heard how on 8 June this year, Hall entered a BP Garage on West Street in Portchester with another man and threatened staff members. The two men fled the scene with approximately £97 in cash and £74 worth of tobacco.

In the second incident, Hall entered a Co-Op store on Northern Parade in Hilsea on 14 June and stole £800 in cash and a closed till after staff members had been threatened.

No-one was injured in either incident.

Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at a previous hearing.

A second man, arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the robbery on 8 June, remains under investigation.

The judge, Recorder Michael Bowes QC, branded Hall a dangerous offender whose ‘impulsive and reckless behaviour’ posed a serious risk to the public. Recorder Bowes imposed an extended license period on the basis of Hall’s dangerousness.

Investigating officer DC Hollie Shelton said: “Whilst no-one was physically injured, Hall’s crimes had a significant impact on those who were subjected to such terrifying ordeals. I hope this sentence goes some way to helping them move on from these distressing incidents.

“I also hope this sentence sends a clear message to anyone considering committing this type of violent crime. It will not be tolerated and we will always carry out a thorough investigation to catch those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.”

