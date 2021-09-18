Portsmouth's popular 60+ Festival makes a welcome return

Published: 27th September 2021 09:39

Spaces still available on many activities, with events taking place from the Monday 4 October.

A fortnight of fun activities and events are on offer as Portsmouth's popular 60+ Festival gets underway, and there are still spaces on many of the activities available.

The festival, run by Portsmouth City Council takes place from Monday 4 October until Friday 15 October. Anyone 60 years of age and older can take advantage of a variety of activities, ranging from bingo to French reading, and from computing to karate.

With lots of activities to choose from, the festival provides an exciting opportunity for anyone wanting to try something a bit different, learn new skills or meet new people. Most of the activities and events are free.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "I'm delighted to see the return of the 60+ Festival. This council run initiative gives people the opportunity to try out a whole range of new and exciting activities, which will hopefully inspire a new chapter of learning and experiences."

All the events and activities are available in the festival's online brochure.

