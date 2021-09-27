Park & Ride temporary closure

The Park and Ride has been closed due to operational difficulties caused by the presence of travellers on the site.

The eviction notice will go to court on Tuesday. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will reopen the site and recommence the usual park and ride services.

Thank you for bearing with us, and we apologise for any inconvenience.

For the latest information on when the park and ride is operating please check our twitter account @pandrportsmouth or visit https://parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk/