Man jailed following sexual assaults at Portsmouth party

Published: 1st October 2021 16:53

A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women at a party.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 23 August last year, when 54-year-old Bryan Searle attended the get together at an address in the Portsmouth area.

Searle, who was drunk at the time, got into a hot tub at the party and sexually assaulted two women.

The incident was reported to police later that morning and Searle was arrested the same day.

Following an investigation, he was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

He admitted all three offences when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on 17 September this year.

Appearing at the same court today (Friday 1 October), Portsmouth-born Searle was jailed for 25 and a half months.

DC Hannah Mosely said: “No one has the right to abuse another person, and as a police service we take all allegations of sexual offences extremely seriously.

“This kind of behaviour is simply not acceptable and there is no excuse for perpetrating it.

“Searle knew this, but chose to carry out these assaults anyway. I hope the outcome of this case sends a message to those who think they can get away with behaving in this manner that there is no place for it in society, and we will take action.”

